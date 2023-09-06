Wed. Sep 6th, 2023

    News

    Delay, Delay: Trump’s Lawyers Ask to Push Back New York AG’s Trial

    By

    Sep 6, 2023 , , , ,
    Delay, Delay: Trump’s Lawyers Ask to Push Back New York AG’s Trial

    Scott Morgan/Reuters

    Former President Donald Trump—already feeling the heat of a million suns after a barrage of criminal indictments this summer—asked a New York state judge to delay an upcoming trial that could bleed his corporate empire dry.

    Late Tuesday night, Trump’s lawyers requested that Justice Arthur F. Engoron push back the start of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ trial against the family for bank and insurance fraud, which is set to start on Oct. 2.

    Clifford S. Robert and three other defense lawyers argued why the judge should give them more time—pointing to the fact that the judge still hasn’t made changes to the case after a recent appellate decision.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Discount diva! Erika Jayne’s Las Vegas residency tickets are available on resale websites for just $7

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    Ahmad Alameddine: One of Australia’s most wanted men was in bed with woman before arrest in South Coogee

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    A teen who lost his $12,000 bike while flying from Europe found it in an airport with an AirTag, but said neither United nor Brussels Airlines would help him retrieve it

    Sep 6, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Discount diva! Erika Jayne’s Las Vegas residency tickets are available on resale websites for just $7

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    Ahmad Alameddine: One of Australia’s most wanted men was in bed with woman before arrest in South Coogee

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    A teen who lost his $12,000 bike while flying from Europe found it in an airport with an AirTag, but said neither United nor Brussels Airlines would help him retrieve it

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    ‘Ahsoka’ Episode 4 Recap: The Jedi Just Can’t Catch a Break

    Sep 6, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy