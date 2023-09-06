Delay, Delay: Trump’s Lawyers Ask to Push Back New York AG’s Trial

Scott Morgan/Reuters

Former President Donald Trump—already feeling the heat of a million suns after a barrage of criminal indictments this summer—asked a New York state judge to delay an upcoming trial that could bleed his corporate empire dry.

Late Tuesday night, Trump’s lawyers requested that Justice Arthur F. Engoron push back the start of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ trial against the family for bank and insurance fraud, which is set to start on Oct. 2.

Clifford S. Robert and three other defense lawyers argued why the judge should give them more time—pointing to the fact that the judge still hasn’t made changes to the case after a recent appellate decision.

