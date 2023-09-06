I’ve lived in Sydney my whole life – this is why you should never holiday here and choose Melbourne or the Gold Coast instead

<!–

A man has listed why he thinks Sydney is a “boring” destination for tourists, and why cities in other states are a much better choice.

Will Gibb, a comedian who lives in Sydney, said he couldn’t think of any fun activity to do apart from visiting the scenic beaches on the east coast.

The young You Shouldn’t podcast co-host said Sydney as a whole has nothing to offer compared to other cities like Melbourne or the Gold Coast.

“I’ve lived in Sydney all my life. Sydney sucks. It’s not really good. The only reason Sydney is good is because my friends and family are here and I know all the spots,” he said.

“What’s in Sydney, really?” If I were to come to Sydney for a vacation, it would fucking suck.

Although the eastern city is best known for the magnificent Harbor Bridge and the Sydney Opera House, these two landmarks have not been mentioned. There were also no parks, bars or restaurants.

Sitting alongside his co-host Patrick Clifton, Will said Sydney has the “most beautiful beaches in the world”, but when it comes to other social activities, there is “nothing to do”.

“Everything closes early, I can’t think of a cool restaurant, the CBD is just awful,” he said.

Patrick then chimed in, adding, “CBD sucks, but all cities suck. »

Will replied, “Melbourne is cool. If I go to Melbourne I know what I’m getting: really cool city, layout, nightlife and coffee.

“Second thing, I look at Queensland, the Gold Coast, you know. Big shitholes but at least you know what you want. It’s like Australian Dubai. It’s fake but it’s fun.’

He also said restaurants and bars were closing early in Sydney, with few deals available on Uber Eats late at night.

“It’s 9 p.m. and my Uber Eats is like a barren wasteland,” he said.

Will also claims restaurants and bars close early, with few deals available on Uber Eats late at night (pictured with actor Jordan Dulieu)

After just 17 hours, the video had over 262,000 views, many of which weighed in on their own.

“Sydney is a big city, but people forget how far it is from other countries and how relatively expensive it is. Beaches are only nice in summer,” one wrote.

“Melbourne is so well compared to Sydney. I went to Sydney for two weeks and it’s so boring compared to here,” added another.

“No good restaurants?” Haha, who is this guy? a third wrote.

Another said: “I think that’s what most people think of their hometown or whatever you call it. Still, we love it because it’s our home.

“That’s how I feel about Melbourne,” admitted one.

Others disagreed with Will’s claims.

“The most beautiful beaches? Western Australia and the Gold Coast are monumentally better,” said one.

“Try living in London or the UK in general, Sydney is a dream by comparison,” another commented.

“It’s not a lie, even though Australia is the best place in the world,” wrote a third.

