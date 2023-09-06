Patriots’ Jack Jones has airport gun charges DROPPED just days before the start of the NFL season – after cutting a deal with prosecutors and agreeing to 48 hours of community service

<!–

New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones has had charges against him dropped after reaching a settlement with prosecutors over an incident in June.

Jones had been arrested at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, after two firearms were found in his carry-on luggage.

Prosecutors agreed to drop eight of the nine charges against Jones in exchange for a year of probation and 48 hours of community service.

The 25-year-old was initially charged with two counts, each of unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine and possession of ammunition without a gun ID card. He was also charged with an airport security violation.

Tuesday’s court filing showed the Suffolk County prosecutor’s office dropped all weapons-related charges. He received probation before trial for a security breach.

“The Commonwealth states that, in accordance with its standard of review in all cases, it has carefully considered all of the evidence in this case and has determined that it cannot be proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr Jones knew that ‘He had the firearms in his bag at the time of the incident,’ the prosecutor said in a court filing, according to live mass.

The prosecutor also noted that Jones purchased the guns in Arizona and was in the process of taking steps to obtain legal possession of the guns in Massachusetts within the required 60-day time frame.

Although this is the end of Jones’ trial, it remains to be determined whether he will face further disciplinary action under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Jones spoke only briefly about his arrest and referred all questions about the case to his attorney.

“When I step out here on the football field, it’s a ball,” Jones said in August. “I come here to play ball, give my all and do what I’m supposed to do for the team.”

Despite his pending case, he made the Patriots’ initial roster of 53 players.

Last season as a rookie, fourth-round pick Jones recorded 30 total tackles and two interceptions.

New England opens the regular season Sunday at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.