‘Ahsoka’ Episode 4 Recap: The Jedi Just Can’t Catch a Break

Lucasfilm Ltd.

At the beginning of Episode 4 of Ahsoka, titular heroine Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) tells Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) some hard truths. The pair might already be too late to find the path to Ezra and Thrawn. That means that instead of tracking down Ezra and Thrawn, they might have to destroy anyone else’s ability to find them. Sabine is understandably upset at the thought of leaving Ezra several galaxies away forever and becomes newly determined to stop Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), Baylan (Ray Stevenson), and their crew.

Ahsoka notices this nervous, electric energy from Sabine, and she tries to instill a wise lesson to her padawan: “Sometimes we have to do what’s right, regardless of our personal feelings.” Unfortunately, neither Ahsoka nor Sabine are able to fully follow through on this nugget of wisdom. But more on that later.

Ahsoka, Sabine, and Jedi droid Huyang (David Tennant) are working to power their ship back up after losing an intense battle to Morgan’s massive hyperspace ring, which stranded them on the planet of Seatos. In a move to potentially catch their opponents off-guard, Ahsoka and Sabine plan to find Baylan, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), and Inquisitor Marrok before they come for them. Unfortunately, that’s not what happens; instead, Morgan Elsbeth’s HK-87 Assassin Droids come a-knockin’ (Huyang’s head into the ship).

