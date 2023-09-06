Ahmad Alameddine: One of Australia’s most wanted men was in bed with woman before arrest in South Coogee

Wacky details of Ahmad Alameddine’s arrest

Alameddine was in an intimate act with a woman

Wacky details have emerged about the arrest of a prominent member of the Alameddine criminal gang.

Ahmad Alameddine was arrested on Tuesday as police carried out a search operation at a house in South Coogee on an unrelated matter.

Police said Alameddine was engaging in an intimate act with a woman when police began the raid shortly before 9am on Tuesday.

Ahmad Alameddine was arrested on Tuesday after two police chases in South Coogee.

In a statement, New South Wales Police said officers attended a unit as part of another investigation when Alameddine jumped from a window.

NewsWire understands Alameddine allegedly fled wearing a simple T-shirt, jumping over a nearby fence as police chased him, but he was reportedly lost by officers just moments after the chase began.

He was last seen by officers walking through South Coogee without pants as detectives searched the unit.

After executing the search warrant, officers pretended to leave while setting up a watch in case Alameddine returned to the unit.

The 33-year-old returned in the afternoon before attempting to flee again.

After a second, short chase, Alameddine was arrested near Gumara Street around 2 p.m. on four outstanding warrants.

Alameddine was charged with the four outstanding arrest warrants for serious firearms offenses and one drug offence.

He was also charged with five other offences, including acquiring a gun subject to a firearms prohibition order, carrying a firearm in a manner likely to injure a person or property, the acquisition of ammunition subject to a prohibition order, and the interference or resistance of a police officer in the performance of their duties. , and enter non-prescribed included lands without lawful excuse.

Alameddine’s partner, Jade Heffer, has been charged with obstruction and multiple weapons and remains behind bars in pre-trial detention.

He was taken to the Maroubra police station, before being transported to a hospital under police surveillance to treat a foot injury.

Alameddine will face Waverley Court on Wednesday.

The arrest marks the end of a month-long search by police for Alameddine, who is believed to have fled police in Sydney’s west.

Alameddine is believed to be hiding in the southwestern suburbs of Sydney after the Raptor police raid.

He is wanted by officers for several alleged offences, including allegations that he disposed of two firearms at a nearby property in June.

Police say Ms Heffer and Alameddine’s sister Susan helped Alameddine escape from police in August.