Discount diva! Erika Jayne’s Las Vegas residency tickets are available on resale websites for just $7

A ticket to Erika Jayne’s Bet It All on Blonde Las Vegas residence is on sale December 15 for $7.

The ticket to see the 52-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is listed on the resale website Stub hubaccording to a Page six report.

The low-cost purchase gives the buyer access to the House of Blues general admission area, which is located close to the stage.

And further Vibrant seats there are also affordable tickets on sale between $14 and $22 in the general admission section for a show on September 22.

But further Ticketmaster And Living Nationthe original sellers of the tickets, the cheapest tix is ​​$69.

The bombshell has not publicly commented on the prices of the resale tickets.

However, she dropped by Instagram this week to promote her upcoming new single.

In one post, she provocatively applied lip gloss in slow motion to a roll soundtracked by a snippet of her soon-to-be-released track Drip Drop.

“Like when I hit it with that LIPGLOSS,” she began the caption to her 2.6 million followers.

The comment continued, “#DripDrop Out September 8th #linkinbio to pre-save.”

In her Instagram Stories, she also shared a video promoting a giveaway. “Fill in the link below and I’ll see you two at my show,” she teased.

It comes two weeks after Jayne’s highly anticipated Sin City show opened.

The Real Housewives first announced that she would be regularly performing her original music in April.

Last week, the Bravo TV personality revealed that she is in a relationship with someone younger than her 84-year-old ex-husband Tom Girardi.

In an interview on Teddi Mellencamp’s Two Ts in a Pod podcast, the host asked about her love life — specifically, if Erika was always attracted to older men.

“No, I’m in a younger relationship now,” Erika said.

She was married to Tom for twenty years before they separated in 2020.