The Bachelor’s Alex Nation buys her husband a very crude cake as he recovers from a vasectomy – after she vowed never to have another child following ‘horrendous’ pregnancy

Alex Nation celebrated her husband Carson Joy’s recent vasectomy with a very rude cake on Tuesday, after the couple decided to have no more children.

The Bachelor star, 32, ordered a delicious vanilla and chocolate cake for her recovering partner, but it came with a rude message.

“Coupled but still equipped,” reads the icing script in a photo Alex shared with his Instagram followers.

The brunette beauty then took it a step further, captioning the photo ‘End of an era’, alongside a teardrop emoji often used to represent ejaculation.

Carson’s procedure comes after Alex vowed never to have a fourth child after his brutal struggle to carry four-month-old daughter Pearl to term.

The former reality TV star, who was already a mother to sons Elijah, 11, and Maxwell, one, said she didn’t want to relive the experience of carrying a child.

In addition to the physical and mental consequences, Alex told 9Honey last November that her difficult pregnancy had affected her relationship with Carson and her children.

“Unfortunately, this will be my last pregnancy. I didn’t like it. For the first few weeks, when it was really bad, I kept thinking, “I’m supposed to enjoy this. This is my last pregnancy. Why is this happening? Is there something wrong?” she said.

“I was convinced there was (something wrong), so I was constantly going to my doctor, but everything was fine. It’s just that my body reacted differently this time to the pregnancy.

Alex went on to say that her relationship with Carson “was affected because I was unhappy and my partner was used to me being a very happy, go-getter person.”

“I was in a bad mood. I didn’t want anyone near me. I was so disconnected from myself and my family, even my sons,” she added.

The mother-of-three then advised other mums to reach out and ‘ask for help’ when they need it, as they can’t always be ‘superhuman’.

Alex has previously spoken of the symptoms she experienced during her pregnancy, including nausea, heart palpitations, fainting and anxiety.

She said her third pregnancy was much more difficult than her first two, which she enjoyed.

She thought ‘happiness would protect her’ from any ‘physical and emotional symptoms’ that might arise, but she soon found out she was wrong.