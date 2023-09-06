Wed. Sep 6th, 2023

    Man's body found at Caboolture South during welfare check

    Suspected homicide at a Queensland home
    A 23-year-old man takes part in the investigation

    By Peter Vincent for Daily Mail Australia and John Crouch for Aap

    Update: 2:09 a.m. EDT, September 6, 2023

    Police responding to a welfare check in which they found a man dead with ‘neck injuries’ in a house north of Brisbane were met with a graphic and bloody scene.

    Police have confirmed that a 23-year-old “African-looking” man, who was in the Caboolture South home when officers arrived on Wednesday morning, is in custody.

    The man is “helping” with the investigations into the alleged homicide.

    At this point, the police are not looking for anyone else.

    They received a call from a ‘male carer’ about a ‘disruption’ on Torrens Road on Wednesday morning.

    When they arrived they found a 41-year-old man dead inside and immediately set up a crime scene.

    “It was a difficult situation for the first police to attend, with a significant amount of blood on the premises,” Detective Inspector Stephen Windsor told media on Wednesday afternoon.

    “It was a pretty graphic encounter for the first responder police.”

    It is not known if the two men knew each other.

    As of Wednesday afternoon, a large police presence is present on the Caboolture property, including medical examiners and detectives.

