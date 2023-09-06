Fountain of Youth! Today Tonight host Naomi Robson looks half her age as she makes a rare social media appearance on her 59th birthday

<!–

Naomi Robson looked utterly ageless on Saturday as she celebrated her 59th birthday with family and friends.

The former Today Tonight host made a rare social media appearance, sharing a group photo from the celebration on Instagram.

The brunette beauty still looked as glamorous as she did on national television, showing off her incredible figure in a form-fitting red dress for her party.

She could barely wipe the smile off her flawless complexion as she snuggled up to her loved ones for a memorable photo.

“Thank you to all my beautiful and wonderful friends who were able to join me at my birthday party yesterday after my birthday on Thursday,” she wrote.

Naomi continued, “I can’t tell you how much I appreciate your friendship and love. You are a blessing in my life. Thank you for making my day full of happiness and joy! I love you all.’

The controversial TV personality is best known as the host of the Channel Seven current affairs program Today Tonight from 1997 to 2006.

She caused quite a scandal with her outfit after the death of Australian icon Steve Irwin in 2006.

Standing outside the Australia Zoo, owned by the Irwin family, Naomi donned Steve’s signature khaki look and anchored the show with a lizard perched on her shoulder.

Naomi also got caught up in the battle over Wa-Wa’s story when she flew to Indonesia to help save the six-year-old orphaned boy from West Papua, who was reportedly destined to be eaten by cannibals.

However, Naomi and her crew were detained and subsequently deported for entering the country on a tourist visa while on duty.

Not to help her ailing career, a video of Naomi’s studio outburst with an expletive-ridden rant was leaked online.

Naomi tried to make a comeback as a talk show host, but Channel Seven did not pick up the pilot for her programme.

The show briefly ran online, but the Naomi Show website no longer exists.

Today, Naomi is the director of her own media training company, Managing Your Message, and her production company produces corporate videos.