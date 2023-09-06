Wed. Sep 6th, 2023

    Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Jakarta for East Asia Summit

    NNA -nbsp;Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Wednesday to take part in the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS), scheduled for September 7, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

    The annual meetings of the EAS are held within the framework of the summit of the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Russia and the United States have been attending the annual meeting since 2011.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry has not announced any contacts between representatives of Russia and the US during the summit. The ministry#39;s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday that Lavrovnbsp;would hold several meetings with Russia#39;s regional partnersnbsp;during his visit to Jakarta.

    Zakharova also said that in the course of the EAS, Moscow considers it important to discuss quot;the challenges facing the Asia-Pacific region todayquot; and quot;to draw attention to the risks of aggravation of the military and political situation in the Asia-Pacific region amid the West#39;s policy of expanding NATO#39;s geographical area of responsibility.quot;

    After the summit, Lavrov is expected to pay a working visit to Bangladesh from September 7-8 where he will meet with the country#39;s prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, and Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. From Bangladesh, the foreign minister will depart for the Indian capital of New Delhi for a G20 summit scheduled for September 9-10.mdash;Sputnik

