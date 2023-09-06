Wagner to be declared a terrorist organisation by UK

NNA -Wagner, the Russian mercenary group, is set to be proscribed as a terrorist group by the UK government – meaning it will be illegal to be a member or support the organisation.

A draft order to be laid in Parliament will allow its assets to be categorised as terrorist property and seized.nbsp;

The home secretary said Wagner was quot;violent and destructive… a military tool of Vladimir Putin#39;s Russiaquot;.

She said its work in Ukraine and Africa was a quot;threat to global securityquot;.

Suella Braverman added: quot;Wagner#39;s continuing destabilising activities only continue to serve the Kremlin#39;s political goals.quot;

quot;They are terrorists, plain and simple – and this proscription order makes that clear in UK law.quot;

Wagner had played a key role in Russia#39;s invasion of Ukraine, as well as operating in Syria and countries in Africa including Libya and Mali.

Its fighters have been accused of a number crimes including killing and torturing Ukrainian citizens.–BBCnbsp;

