China is now ordering government officials not to use iPhones for work, amid a Washington and Beijing tech war: WSJ

China is now ordering government officials not to use iPhones for work.

Cang Hai/CFOTO/Future Publishing/Getty Images

China has banned central government staff from using Apple’s iPhones at work, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

The ban applies to devices from other foreign brands as well.

China is one of Apple’s largest markets, accounting for 19% of its overall revenue.

China has ordered its central government officials not to use Apple’s iPhone and phones from other foreign brands at work, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The government staff were given these instructions by their superiors in recent weeks, the sources told the Journal.

It is unclear how many central government agencies have been impacted at this time, although Beijing has restricted iPhone usage among certain officials for years, according to the media outlet.

The ban comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing, which are mired in a tech war. China is also striving for self-sufficiency in the sector.

It could have a significant impact on Apple, as China is one of the company’s largest markets — accounting for nearly one-fifth of its overall revenue in 2022.

China’s ban on foreign phone brands in government agencies mirrors similar restrictions in the US, such as a New York City ban on TikTok on government-owned devices.

The Chinese embassy in Washington DC did not immediately respond to a request from Insider for comment sent outside regular business hours.

