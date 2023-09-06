Peter Dutton LOSES IT over the Qantas-Qatar Airways saga – bellowing at Anthony Albanese’s transport minister in astonishing scenes

The Leader of the Opposition accused the Minister of ‘bringing the House into disrepute’

Mr Dutton had had enough of Qatar Airways’ responses

Peter Dutton lost his temper as ministers dodged questions over Qatar Airways’ denial of additional flights to Australia.

The Leader of the Opposition sounded uncharacteristically excited during Question Time on Wednesday after Transport Minister Catherine King gave a vague answer about who she had met before the decision.

The Middle Eastern carrier was seeking to introduce 21 more services to Australia, which its supporters, including Virgin Australia, said would lower international airfares by increasing competition.

Ms King briefly mentioned that her best recollection of conversations she had about the proposal was with Virgin and a third party, while the only discussions she recalls having had with Qantas were about separate “same job, same salary.

Amid tense, deafening shouting from both sides of the room, Mr Dutton shouted that Ms King’s behavior had left his “integrity…seriously in question”.

“This minister has brought discredit to this House.”

He added: “The Minister could not be more evasive.

“We need to hear directly from this minister whether or not she has met with Mr. Joyce before making a decision.”

He said the decision to refuse Qatar was costing the Australian public thousands of dollars in higher flight costs.

Mr Dutton said Australians are “demanding answers from this government” and that “the Prime Minister is off on another flight overseas”.

House Leader Tony Burke described the outbursts as “angry and furious interjections from the Leader of the Opposition.”

A Senate inquiry has been opened to investigate the decision.

National Senator Bridget McKenzie argued for a formal inquiry this sitting week and was backed by 32-31 on Tuesday afternoon.

Labor and the Greens voted against the motion, while the Liberal Party, Nationals, One Nation and David Pocock and the Lambie Network voted in favour.

Ms King later returned to the subject, saying the Coalition, while in government, “suspended Qatar’s request for four years”, only to approve seven more flights.

Anthony Albanese and the Labor government are under increasing pressure to justify the move

Flights began operating in early 2022, well after demand in 2018.

Mr Dutton then asked whether Ms King had met with Qantas CEO Alan Joyce before making her decision, which she said was in the national interest.

She said: “To the best of my recollection, the people who spoke to me were Virgin and a third party contacted my office on behalf of Qatar.

Mr Dutton chimed in, noting “you can remember all of this, but you don’t (Qantas).

“Why not answer honestly? He asked. He later withdrew that comment.

Ms King said she believed all discussions held with Qantas at this time were about government ‘same work, same pay’ legislation.

The opposition hopes an inquiry will help bring some clarity.

Ms McKenzie on the inquiry: “The Senate has agreed to a short and thorough inquiry into the Federal Labor Party’s decision to restrict flights to major capitals.

“Finally, we can understand why the government has prevented Australians from having a safe, reliable and competitive airline industry.”

The government maintained that there was nothing out of the ordinary in its decision to deny Qatar’s request.