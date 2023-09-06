Wed. Sep 6th, 2023

    Susanna Reid is REPLACED at the last minute on Good Morning Britain after she lost her vote at the NTAs: ‘I just can’t talk!’

    Susanna Reid was replaced at the last minute on Good Morning Britain for Wednesday’s show – after losing her vote at the NTAs.

    Charlotte Hawkins stepped in for the 52-year-old presenter in the last minute, when she took over with co-presenter Ed Balls.

    The change was announced at the start of the show when Charlotte said, “Good morning, this is a bit of an unscheduled performance for me this morning!”

    Ed explained that he had even seen Susanna getting ready in her dressing room that morning and was thus momentarily shocked by the change.

    He said, “I was about to say, you know, I came into the studio about 4:30 a.m. as usual. Walked past Susanna Reid’s dressing room.

    Oh no! Susanna Reid was replaced at the last minute on Good Morning Britain for Wednesday’s show – after losing her vote at the NTAs

    Replaced: Charlotte Hawkins stepped in for presenter, 52, in the last minute as she took over with co-presenter Ed Balls

    NTA winners: at a glance

    New drama

    Wednesday

    Recurring drama

    Happy Valley

    TV presenter

    Ant & Dec

    Drama performance

    Sarah Lancashire, Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley

    The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

    Glasses case

    Serial drama

    East Enders

    Talent show

    Strictly come dance

    “There was Susanna, as always, in her white robe, getting ready for the upcoming show. This feels like a small change!’

    Charlotte – who was also in the NTAs – continued: ‘The reason is that you saw Susanna there, but we couldn’t hear her because unfortunately she’s lost her voice.

    “She’s here with us in the building. Here she is, Susanna, how are you?’

    An ill-sounding Susanna explained, “I’m fine, I just can’t talk!” I don’t know if it was the heat that inflamed my vocal cords.

    “It’s funny because of course it was the NTAs last night and when I got my cab to leave the driver said, ‘You’re the very first person to leave the NTAs, obviously you’re not partying’.

    “Of course I don’t drink and I don’t smoke, so there’s no reason I can understand why I’ve completely lost my voice.”

    Charlotte replied, “The irony of it was we were all together last night. You left first, you hadn’t had a drink, I didn’t leave as early as I should have.’

    Susanna continued, “I’m really sorry, I can only apologize, but thank you Charlotte for intervening!” I didn’t want to do this to our wonderful viewers for three hours.”

    Gorgeous: The brunette beauty looked fabulous in a form-fitting red sequin dress with an asymmetrical neckline and flowing cape details at the NTAs

    Beauty: She posed in beautiful photos on social media ahead of the awards ceremony in London

    Susanna joined her GMB colleague Kate Garraway at the star-studded NTAs at London’s O2 on Tuesday.

    The brunette beauty looked fabulous in a form-fitting dress with red sequins, an asymmetrical neckline and flowing cape details.

    Meanwhile, Kate, 56, cut a chic figure in a white trouser suit with a floral corsage on her fitted blazer and wide-leg trousers.

    It was a night of what ifs for Alison Hammond and flagship show This Morning, but for Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly it was business as usual as the National Television Awards kicked off on Tuesday night.

    Not good: A bad-sounding Susanna, explained, “I’m fine, I just can’t talk!” I don’t know if it was the heat that inflamed my vocal cords’

    Under the lights of London’s O2 Arena, Ant and Dec claimed their 22nd NTA at the annual ceremony following a successful return to the Australian jungle with ITV1 giant I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

    The pair claimed the award ahead of the coveted Hammond, notably selected ahead of her This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby in the Best Presenter category.

    Meanwhile, This Morning lost its title for Best Daytime Show when The Repair Shop claimed the award.

    It comes at a time when the ITV morning programme, which has enjoyed a winning streak in the daytime category in recent years, continues to face setbacks amid the furor of the Phillip Schofield affair.

    National Television Awards 2023: ALL WINNERS

    New drama

    Beyond paradise

    Blue lights

    Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

    Wednesday- WINNER

    Reality contest

    Love Island

    Race around the world

    SAS: Who dares, wins

    The traitors – WINNER

    Written documentary

    Deborah James: Darmbabe in her own words

    Lewis Capaldi: How I feel now – WINNER

    Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction

    Rob Burrow: Living with ALS

    Recurring drama

    Call the midwife

    Happy Valley – WINNER

    Stranger things

    Vera

    TV presenter

    Alison Hammond

    Ant & Dec – WINNER

    Bradley Walsh

    Claudia Winkleman

    Martin Lewis

    Factual

    CLarkson’s farm

    Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs – WINNER

    Sort your life

    The Martin Lewis Money Show live

    Drama performance

    Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera

    India Amarteifio, Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

    James Norton, Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley

    Judy Parfitt, Nurse Monica Joan, call the midwife

    Sarah Lancashire, Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley – WINNER

    The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

    Ant & Dec’s Saturday night takeaway

    Gogglebox – WINNER

    I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here!

    The masked singer

    Serial drama

    Coronation Street

    EastEnders – WINNER

    Emmerdale

    Hollyoaks

    TV interview

    Louis Theroux interviews…

    Piers Morgan uncensored

    The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show

    The Graham Norton Show – WINNER

    Serial drama performance

    Charlotte Jordan, Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street

    Danielle Harold, Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders – WINNER

    Dominic Brunt, Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale

    Maureen Lipman, Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street

    quiz game show

    Michael McIntyre’s wheel

    Richard Osman’s House of Games

    The 1% Club – WINNER

    The Chase Celebrity Special

    Rising star

    Benjamin Chivers, Isaac, The Devil’s Hour

    Bobby Brazier, Freddie Slater, EastEnders – WINNER

    Channique Sterling-Brown, Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street

    Lewis Cope, Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale

    Day

    Loose women

    The chase

    The Repair Shop – WINNER

    This morning

    Comedy

    Brassic

    Ghosts

    Ted Lasso

    Young Sheldon WINNER

    Talent show

    Britain has talent

    Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER

    The Great British Bake-Off

