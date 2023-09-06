Susanna Reid is REPLACED at the last minute on Good Morning Britain after she lost her vote at the NTAs: ‘I just can’t talk!’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Susanna Reid was replaced at the last minute on Good Morning Britain for Wednesday’s show – after losing her vote at the NTAs.

Charlotte Hawkins stepped in for the 52-year-old presenter in the last minute, when she took over with co-presenter Ed Balls.

The change was announced at the start of the show when Charlotte said, “Good morning, this is a bit of an unscheduled performance for me this morning!”

Ed explained that he had even seen Susanna getting ready in her dressing room that morning and was thus momentarily shocked by the change.

He said, “I was about to say, you know, I came into the studio about 4:30 a.m. as usual. Walked past Susanna Reid’s dressing room.

“There was Susanna, as always, in her white robe, getting ready for the upcoming show. This feels like a small change!’

Charlotte – who was also in the NTAs – continued: ‘The reason is that you saw Susanna there, but we couldn’t hear her because unfortunately she’s lost her voice.

“She’s here with us in the building. Here she is, Susanna, how are you?’

An ill-sounding Susanna explained, “I’m fine, I just can’t talk!” I don’t know if it was the heat that inflamed my vocal cords.

“It’s funny because of course it was the NTAs last night and when I got my cab to leave the driver said, ‘You’re the very first person to leave the NTAs, obviously you’re not partying’.

“Of course I don’t drink and I don’t smoke, so there’s no reason I can understand why I’ve completely lost my voice.”

Charlotte replied, “The irony of it was we were all together last night. You left first, you hadn’t had a drink, I didn’t leave as early as I should have.’

Susanna continued, “I’m really sorry, I can only apologize, but thank you Charlotte for intervening!” I didn’t want to do this to our wonderful viewers for three hours.”

Susanna joined her GMB colleague Kate Garraway at the star-studded NTAs at London’s O2 on Tuesday.

The brunette beauty looked fabulous in a form-fitting dress with red sequins, an asymmetrical neckline and flowing cape details.

Meanwhile, Kate, 56, cut a chic figure in a white trouser suit with a floral corsage on her fitted blazer and wide-leg trousers.

It was a night of what ifs for Alison Hammond and flagship show This Morning, but for Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly it was business as usual as the National Television Awards kicked off on Tuesday night.

Under the lights of London’s O2 Arena, Ant and Dec claimed their 22nd NTA at the annual ceremony following a successful return to the Australian jungle with ITV1 giant I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The pair claimed the award ahead of the coveted Hammond, notably selected ahead of her This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby in the Best Presenter category.

Meanwhile, This Morning lost its title for Best Daytime Show when The Repair Shop claimed the award.

It comes at a time when the ITV morning programme, which has enjoyed a winning streak in the daytime category in recent years, continues to face setbacks amid the furor of the Phillip Schofield affair.