Susanna Reid is REPLACED at the last minute on Good Morning Britain after she lost her vote at the NTAs: ‘I just can’t talk!’

Susanna Reid was replaced at the last minute on Good Morning Britain for Wednesday’s show – after losing her vote at the NTAs.
Charlotte Hawkins stepped in for the 52-year-old presenter in the last minute, when she took over with co-presenter Ed Balls.
The change was announced at the start of the show when Charlotte said, “Good morning, this is a bit of an unscheduled performance for me this morning!”
Ed explained that he had even seen Susanna getting ready in her dressing room that morning and was thus momentarily shocked by the change.
He said, “I was about to say, you know, I came into the studio about 4:30 a.m. as usual. Walked past Susanna Reid’s dressing room.
