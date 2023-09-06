China’s PM urges major powers to reject ‘new Cold War’

NNA – China#39;s Premier Li Qiang has emphasized the need for major powers to resist confrontation and the emergence of a new Cold War during his meetings with leaders from Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian nations in Indonesia.

Speaking at the start of an ASEAN plus three meeting in Jakarta, Qiang acknowledged that disputes and disagreements might arise among nations due to misperceptions, diverging interests, or external interferences.nbsp;

However, he stressed the importance of avoiding taking sides, bloc confrontations, and the initiation of a new Cold War to manage these differences.

His remarks come as leaders and high-ranking officials, including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris,nbsp;convene to address a range of pressing issuesnbsp;that have dominated discussions during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings this week.–agenciesnbsp;

