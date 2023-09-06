Wed. Sep 6th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    China’s PM urges major powers to reject ‘new Cold War’

    By

    Sep 6, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – China#39;s Premier Li Qiang has emphasized the need for major powers to resist confrontation and the emergence of a new Cold War during his meetings with leaders from Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian nations in Indonesia.

    Speaking at the start of an ASEAN plus three meeting in Jakarta, Qiang acknowledged that disputes and disagreements might arise among nations due to misperceptions, diverging interests, or external interferences.nbsp;

    However, he stressed the importance of avoiding taking sides, bloc confrontations, and the initiation of a new Cold War to manage these differences.

    His remarks come as leaders and high-ranking officials, including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris,nbsp;convene to address a range of pressing issuesnbsp;that have dominated discussions during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings this week.–agenciesnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ========R.H.

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Horrifying moment passenger is pushed into the sea to his death by ferry crew when he tried to leap onto the departing vessel at Greek port

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    Did Kanye West gatecrash strangers’ wedding in Florence? Video from ceremony appears to show the star pose for photos with delighted US couple (though with face covered beneath his odd outfit)

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    A Tesla bumper sticker that says ‘I bought this before we knew Elon was crazy’ keeps popping up on social media. It’s prompting a debate about whether you can separate a product from its CEO.

    Sep 6, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Horrifying moment passenger is pushed into the sea to his death by ferry crew when he tried to leap onto the departing vessel at Greek port

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    Did Kanye West gatecrash strangers’ wedding in Florence? Video from ceremony appears to show the star pose for photos with delighted US couple (though with face covered beneath his odd outfit)

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    A Tesla bumper sticker that says ‘I bought this before we knew Elon was crazy’ keeps popping up on social media. It’s prompting a debate about whether you can separate a product from its CEO.

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    I job-hopped to 3 jobs in 1 year because I didn’t want to waste my time being miserable — and I thank Gen Z for setting this new standard

    Sep 6, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy