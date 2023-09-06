Wed. Sep 6th, 2023

    News

    Top Trump Loyalist Is About to Finish Falling on His Sword for His Master

    By

    Sep 6, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Top Trump Loyalist Is About to Finish Falling on His Sword for His Master

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/REuters

    Peter Navarro, the diehard MAGA devotee who took a role in Donald Trump’s White House and later became the former president’s point man on the Big Lie, is currently on trial for flouting a congressional subpoena requiring him to testify about his favorite subject: the 2020 election.

    On Tuesday, a federal judge ended the day by selecting the jury that will decide Navarro’s fate—and things aren’t looking good for him.

    Navarro is poised to lose the trial convincingly, completing his destiny as yet another Trump loyalist undone by his unyielding service to a man who keeps deflecting blame for every policy and business failure. But Navarro isn’t just a cautionary Trumpworld tale.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Horrifying moment passenger is pushed into the sea to his death by ferry crew when he tried to leap onto the departing vessel at Greek port

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    Did Kanye West gatecrash strangers’ wedding in Florence? Video from ceremony appears to show the star pose for photos with delighted US couple (though with face covered beneath his odd outfit)

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    A Tesla bumper sticker that says ‘I bought this before we knew Elon was crazy’ keeps popping up on social media. It’s prompting a debate about whether you can separate a product from its CEO.

    Sep 6, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Horrifying moment passenger is pushed into the sea to his death by ferry crew when he tried to leap onto the departing vessel at Greek port

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    Did Kanye West gatecrash strangers’ wedding in Florence? Video from ceremony appears to show the star pose for photos with delighted US couple (though with face covered beneath his odd outfit)

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    A Tesla bumper sticker that says ‘I bought this before we knew Elon was crazy’ keeps popping up on social media. It’s prompting a debate about whether you can separate a product from its CEO.

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    I job-hopped to 3 jobs in 1 year because I didn’t want to waste my time being miserable — and I thank Gen Z for setting this new standard

    Sep 6, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy