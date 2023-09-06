Enough! Advertisers and Governments Must Dump Elon Musk.

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

We’ve seen enough, Elon Musk. You are a bad guy.

You’re not merely eccentric. You’re not just a bullshit artist. You don’t just play footsie with authoritarians and thugs worldwide. You are much more than that.

You’re a menace. And while it is certainly your right to be an asshole, it is not your right to put others at risk. Further, you are not entitled to the support of government or private businesses when you undermine their interests, attack their values, or aid and abet others who are dangerous or worse.

