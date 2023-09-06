Did Kanye West gatecrash strangers’ wedding in Florence? Video from ceremony appears to show the star pose for photos with delighted US couple (though with face covered beneath his odd outfit)

The man believed to be West shook hands with the beaming bride and groom

He is seen wearing West’s signature all-black outfit he wore in Italy.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kanye West crashed a random couple’s wedding in Italy, much to the delight of the bride and groom, the video appears to show.

West and his ‘wife’ Bianca Censori have caused a stir nationwide after a string of controversial public appearances in recent weeks, including being caught with his buttocks exposed and with his wife’s head in his lap during a car ride. boat in Venice.

But this time his public antics seem less likely to cause upset, as he appears to have been spotted in a TikTok video greeting the happy couple and taking photos with them.

The footage, which went viral over the weekend, was captured at a church in Florence and shows the beaming bride and groom shaking hands and chatting with a man believed to be Western, as camera flashes go off . “Imagine taking a photo (with) Kanye West at your wedding in Italy,” the video caption read.

“In Atlanta, we live just above Grant Park,” the groom tells her. The man believed to be West is draped in the rapper’s familiar all-black uniform that covers most of his body and face, meaning his face isn’t actually seen in the clip.

Kanye West crashed a random couple’s wedding in Italy, much to the delight of the bride and groom, video shows (pictured)

It’s unclear exactly what prompted him to make an appearance at the wedding, or exactly when and where the video was shot in Florence.

The controversial rapper is no stranger to surprising people at weddings. In 2016, he took the mic at Miami nightlife mogul Dave Grutman’s ceremony and referenced his infamous incident with Taylor Swift at the 2009 VMAs.

“I’ll let you finish,” Kanye said at the wedding. “But Dave and Isabela had one of the best marriages ever!”

The video emerged a day after MailOnline revealed West and Censori were under police investigation after being caught in a compromising position in Venice.

The couple sparked controversy last week while in the romantic city of Venice when West exposed his bare bottom while on a boat and Bianca was seen kneeling in front of him.

In other images, the 46-year-old American rapper was seen sitting in the back of a river taxi while Australian Bianca, 28, had her head in her lap.

The company that operates the boat has since banned the couple for the “lewd” incident, and police do not appear to have opened an investigation.

West is expected to be questioned in the coming days about exactly what he saw on the boat and police are also asking photographers to hand over images that have been shared around the world.

A police source from Venice said: “There are standards of public propriety which must be observed by tourists and locals alike and any breach is severely punished.

“Images of West with his pants down while riding in a taxi as he and his partner cruised across the lagoon were seen all over the world.

Police are investigating Kanye West and his ‘wife’ Bianca Censori after they were filmed in a compromising position while on vacation in Italy (pictured)

Before boarding the boat, West was covered head to toe in an all-black ensemble while Censori wore a knee-length trench coat that she paired with a pair of nude heels.

The couple have made headlines for their bizarre clothing choices, with critics accusing Censori of “walking around practically naked” in the conservative Catholic country.

“You could clearly see that his trousers were half down and we have received complaints from people who witnessed this. We have now identified the driver of the boat and will ask him what he saw as well.

“The images clearly show the couple in a state of intimacy and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges, we will inform the couple, most likely through the relevant embassies.

“The offense under investigation concerns acts contrary to morality which are punishable by administrative sanction. »

Venetian officials have also expressed outrage – hardly surprising given that the city imposes fines for offenses such as swimming in canals, picnicking outdoors and sprawling on the steps of public buildings.