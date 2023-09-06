Horrifying moment passenger is pushed into the sea to his death by ferry crew when he tried to leap onto the departing vessel at Greek port

Shocking footage shows 36-year-old man being pushed overboard by ferry crew

This is the horrific moment a passenger is pushed overboard to death by the ferry crew after trying to jump on the ship bound for a Greek port.

Shocking footage shows the 36-year-old, who has not been named, sprinting towards the large Blue Horizon ferry and jumping frantically up the ramp just before the ship left the port of Piraeus on Tuesday evening.

But two crew members, who were on the ramp, prevent the man from boarding and seem to push him backwards.

The latecomer tries a second time to board the ship bound for Heraklion in Crete – this time with devastating consequences as the crew members violently push him backwards.

In a harrowing scene, the man loses his balance and falls into the stormy sea below where he fights to stay above water.

But in another video, the man can be seen being sucked under the foaming water by the power of the ferry’s propellers. It is not known if the victim hit his head when he fell from the ferry, but his body was pulled from the sea shortly afterwards, reports Prototheme.

For more details on Blue Horizon, check out 36 Benchmarks τώθηκε στο λιμάνι Πειραιά pic.twitter.com/eiPvxWYKvq — Kakajason (@kakajason50) September 5, 2023

The two crew members can be seen watching the man in the water, as the ferry continues to pull away from the port.

Eyewitnesses appear to suggest that crew members had pushed the latecomer off the ship’s ramp because he did not have a ticket, while passengers could buy one on board.

“Come on, did he throw it off the (ramp) and die?” asked one eyewitness, while another added: “It probably got swept away by the propeller and sank.”

The Greek Coast Guard said the 36-year-old victim was pulled out of the water, unconscious, and rushed to Nikaia State General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“A man fell in the port of Piraeus while sailing the Blue Horizon. He was found unconscious and taken to Nikaia State General Hospital. The ship is returning to Piraeus,” the coast guard said.

The Blue Horizon ferry has been ordered to return to Piraeus port after the horrific incident in which the captain and crew members were arrested, Prototheme reports.

Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, Minister of the Maritime Navy, said: “I express my sadness following the tragic incident in the port of Piraeus in which one person lost his life.

“All necessary steps are being taken by the Port Authority of Piraeus to clarify the matter and assign responsibilities.”