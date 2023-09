NNA – Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, on Wednesday received at Dar Al-Fatwa, United Nationsnbsp;Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka.nbsp;

Discussions between the pair reportedly touched on the current situation in Lebanon and the region.

L.Y