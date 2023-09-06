Footy world rocked after ‘vibrant and loveable’ teenager dies aged 16: ‘A true star who shone both inside and out’

A young soccer star has died at the age of 16

Tributes poured in for Samara Whitney

If you need help, contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

The football world is in mourning after the death of a ‘vibrant and lovable’ teenage star at the age of 16.

Tributes poured in for Wynyard Football Club and Tasmania Devils program member Samara Whitney after she passed away this week.

“It is with great sadness and sorrow that we note the sudden passing of Samara Whitney,” Wynyard FC said on social media.

“Samara has been part of the WFC family since juniors and has been a vital part of our Senior Women’s Premiership team this year.

“A dynamic and lovely young woman who made her mark at the WFC as a passionate and talented player, who had a great future ahead of her.

Samara Whitney died this week, her football club in Tasmania has confirmed

“Our young weapon, our pocket rocket, our number 2… such a positive influence for all. Someone who had a great relationship with our club and the wider community. It will last forever.

“A real star who shone both inside and out.

“We thank you for allowing us to be part of your journey and to bring so much light (and) joy into so many lives.”

The AFL Tasmania also issued a statement on Wednesday evening.

“AFL Tasmania sends its deepest condolences to the communities of Wynyard Football Club, the North West Football League and the Tasmania Devils on the sudden passing of Samara Whitney,” they said.

“Samara was a beloved member of the Wynyard Cats and Tasmania Devils programs, having also represented the NWFL in this year’s Women’s All Stars Series.

“Our thoughts are with friends, family and members of the football community at Tassie.”

The Wynyard Football Club opens its doors on September 8 to the public to pay tribute to Samara.

His school will also provide counseling and support services to help students, staff and their families cope with his tragic loss.

