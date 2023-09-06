Mikati meets UNIFIL Commander, broaches developments with Grand Serail visitors

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Wednesday met at the Grand Serail with UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander, General Aroldo Lazaro, who visited him with an accompanying delegation.nbsp;

The meeting took place in the presence of Lebanese government#39;s coordinator with UNIFIL, Brigadier Mounir Shehadeh, and Premier Mikatirsquo;s Advisor Ziad Mikati.nbsp;

Premier Mikati affirmed the government#39;s commitment to the decisionnbsp;issued by the UN Security Council to extend the mandate of the international forces operating in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL) for a full year.

ldquo;The Lebanese government is ready to cooperate with UNIFIL, through the army, to maintain security in southern Lebanon,rdquo; Mikati said during his meeting with UNIFIL nbsp;commander General Lazaro.nbsp;

The PM hailed the existing and practical cooperation between the army and UNIFIL, calling on the international forces to quot;work to stop Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty.quot;

Premier Mikati later received the new EU Head of Mission to Lebanon, Sandra De Waele, who came on a courtesy visit upon assuming her new duties in the country.nbsp;

Mikati also met at the Grand Serail with British Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on the general situation and the bilateral relations between the two countries, as well asnbsp;cooperation between Britain and Lebanon regarding the Lebanese army, in addition to supporting the educational sector in Lebanon.

Mikati then had audience with the new Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon, Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal Thani Al Thani, and Minister Plenipotentiary Ali bin Mohammed Al Mutawa. The meeting took place in the presence of Premier Mikatirsquo;s Advisor Ambassador Boutros Asaker.nbsp;

On the other hand, Premier Mikati met with Caretaker Minister of Justice, Judge Henry Khoury, with whom he discussed relevant ministry affairs.nbsp;

Mikati then received at the Grand Serail MPs Mohammed Suleiman and Mohammed Yahya, in the presence of the Secretary-General of the Higher Relief Commission, Major General Mohammed Khair.

Discussions touched on livelihood affairs related to the district of Akhar.nbsp;

The PM also received MPs Amin Sherry and Ibrahim Moussaoui, who took up with the Premiernbsp;relevant demands and livelihood affairs.nbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y