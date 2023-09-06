Thursday, September 7, 2023

NNA -nbsp;

Timenbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topicnbsp;

9:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Opening of the thirty-second educational conference of the Al-Mabarrat Charity Association, under the patronage of Minister of Education, Judge Dr. Abbas Al-Halabi, at Sayidat Al-Zahraa Hall – Haret Hreik.

10:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Cabinet session at the Grand Serail. A second session will be held at 3:30 pm. Both sessions will be discussing the state budget draft law for the year 2024.

10:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Youth and Sports fact-finding committee, headed by its Chairman, MP Simon Abi Ramia, convenes over President Emile Lahoud Olympic swimming poolrsquo;s dossier.nbsp;

10:30nbsp;amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Patriarchal Qannoubine Association for Mission and Heritage opens its second conference on ldquo;Shared Christian Heritage in the Holy Valleyrdquo; at the Patriarchsrsquo; Garden in Diman, in the presence and participation of Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi.nbsp;

10:30 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Movement by the ldquo;Depositorsrsquo; Cryrdquo; Association, in front of the Lebanese Central Bank ldquo;against the unjust circulars to depositors.rdquo;

10:30nbsp;amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Launching of the ldquo;Twinning Partnership on the Sustainable Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises in Lebanonrdquo; project, at the invitation of the Holy Spirit University – Kaslik,nbsp;at the Jan Hawa Auditorium -nbsp;the universityrsquo;s main campus – Kaslik.

11:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Grand Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, receives at Dar Al Fatwa, the newly appointed French Ambassador, Herveacute; Magro.

11:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Press conference by The Right Path Association, represented by its president, Engineer Al-Fard Al-Mady, at the Press Club Hall – Furn El Chebbak, to announce the ACHRAFIEH RACE 10452, which will be held on Sunday, October 15th, starting from Sassine Square.nbsp;

11:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Opening ceremony ldquo;HOPE CLINICrdquo;, an infertility and in vitro fertilization treatment center, the laboratory tissue department, and the advanced obstetrics and gynecology surgery department, at Al-Zahraa Hospital – a university medical center, under the patronage of the Vice President of the Supreme Shiite Islamic Council, Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, at Nabih Berrirsquo;s hall.nbsp;

12:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; Press conference by Richard Abi Saleh, the priest of Saint Maroun Parish – Gemmayzeh, and head and members of the Music Committee, to announce the launch of the ldquo;Musical Thursday 2023-2024rdquo; program, at the temporary hall of Saint Maroun Church – Gemmayzeh.

