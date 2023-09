NNA – Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen addressed the Ukrainian parliament on Wednesday on a visit to Kyiv after pledging to supply Ukraine with 19 F-16 fighter jets.

quot;Thank you for the F-16s,quot; lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on social media after the prime minister announced the donation last month. mdash; AFP

