NNA – Ambassador of Pakistan to Lebanon, Salman Athar, on Wednesday called on H.E Najla Riachi, Minister of State for Administrative Reform of Lebanon. Both sides noted the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and explored the ways to enhance cooperation in the field of E-government and digitisation.nbsp;

H.E Salman Athar heald also a meeting with Brig. Gen Fadi Kfoury, Head of Airport Security and discussed issues of mutual interest.nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==============