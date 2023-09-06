Wed. Sep 6th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Egyptian plane lands in Beirut carrying medical aid

    By

    Sep 6, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – An Egyptian cargo plane on Wednesday arrived at Beirut Airport carrying medical aid and a replacement military medical team for the Egyptian Medical Center in Beirut.nbsp;

    Major General Mohammad Khair, the Secretary-General of the High Relief Commission, and administrative staff from the High Relief Commission welcomed the Egyptian aid plane.nbsp;

    For his part, Major General Khair thanked the Arab Republic of Egypt and the embassy and hospital officials for their assistance. He also lauded the hospitalrsquo;s role providing healthcare services to Beirut residents and Lebanese citizens in general.

