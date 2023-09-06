Egyptian plane lands in Beirut carrying medical aid

NNA – An Egyptian cargo plane on Wednesday arrived at Beirut Airport carrying medical aid and a replacement military medical team for the Egyptian Medical Center in Beirut.nbsp;

Major General Mohammad Khair, the Secretary-General of the High Relief Commission, and administrative staff from the High Relief Commission welcomed the Egyptian aid plane.nbsp;

For his part, Major General Khair thanked the Arab Republic of Egypt and the embassy and hospital officials for their assistance. He also lauded the hospitalrsquo;s role providing healthcare services to Beirut residents and Lebanese citizens in general.

==========R.H.

