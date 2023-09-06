Wed. Sep 6th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Sandra De Waele, Ambassador of the European Union to Lebanon, takes office

    By

    Sep 6, 2023

    NNA – The newly designated Ambassador of the European Union to Lebanon, Sandra De Waele, took office this week.

    Ambassador De Waele met with Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

    Ambassador De Waele underlined the European Unionrsquo;s long-standing partnership with Lebanon and reiterated its commitment to the Lebanese people, in light of the worsening socio-economic crisis. ldquo;I look forward to working closely with Lebanese authorities, civil society organisations and the international community to place Lebanon on the path to recoveryrdquo;, she said. ldquo;The European Union continues to support the implementation of structural reforms, which would help Lebanon build strong state institutions that are accountable to their citizens. Fully operational institutions would also be beneficial for EU-Lebanon relationsrdquo;, she added.

    Ambassador De Waele has worked for over 25 years for the European Union, including postings in different EU Delegations, and most recently in the headquarters of the External Action Service in Brussels.

