NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Wednesday met at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, with UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander, General Aroldo Lazaro, who visited him with an accompanying delegation.nbsp;

During the meeting, they discussednbsp;thenbsp;situation in the south and the tasks of the international forces.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y