UNFPA Lebanon’s mission resume to enhance sexual and reproductive health in partnership with Social Workers’ Syndicate and Ministry of Social Affairs, Funded by Government of Canada

NNA ndash; UNFPA Lebanon, in collaboration with SWS (Social Workersrsquo; Syndicate) and MoSA (Ministry of Social Affairs), is pleased to announce the kickstart of a vital project aimed at improving sexual and reproductive health access in Lebanon. This initiative, funded by the Government of Canada, reiterates the commitment to improving the lives of women and communities by addressing essential reproductive health needs.

ldquo;Canada is committed to supporting the needs of the most vulnerable, including those of women and nbsp;girls. Access to sexual and reproductive healthcare remains a key element of Canadarsquo;s Feminist International Assistance Policy. Canada is a proud partner of UNFPA in Lebanon, and is pleased to support this vital project that will reach communities where they are with life-saving information and servicesrdquo; said H.E. Stefanie McCollum, Ambassador of Canada to Lebanon.

The project introduces two new Medical Mobile Units (MMUs) that will roam the regions of Zgharta and Baabdet in Lebanon, along with their surrounding villages. These MMUs are equipped with a professional team that consists of gynecologists, nurses, and social workers, who are prepared to deliver comprehensive reproductive health care to the most vulnerable communities residing in these areas.

One of the most remarkable aspects of this initiative is the engagement of social workers in conducting outreach sessions within these communities. The aim encompasses raising awareness, educating, and empowering women about their reproductive health rights and choices. These outreach sessions will encourage women to make well informed decisions and provide them with a wide knowledge and hence will be guided to the MMUs for comprehensive reproductive health consultations. The medical team, consisting of gynecologists and nurses, will offer consultations, including essential services like pregnancy care and reproductive health guidance, including echography services.

The partnership between UNFPA Lebanon, SWS, and MoSA represents an instrumental step forward in addressing the inequalities in reproductive health care access. The initiative strives in making a significant impact on the lives of women in Lebanon.

