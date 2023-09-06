WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Dermot O’Leary speaks out about hosting This Morning with Alison Hammond, admitting ‘viewers can tell if the two presenters don’t get along’
Dermot O’Leary has spoken out about presenting This Morning and how he found it difficult to host alongside Alison Hammond for the first time.
The television personality, 50, admitted he didn’t know Alison, 48, before appearing to front the show and so it took time for them to get started as a presenting duo.
Dermot also alluded to This Morning’s huge stir this year after Phillip Schofield stepped down when he confessed to having an affair with a younger male colleague.
Seemingly referring to the end of the TV partnership between Holly Willoughby and Phillip, Dermot said that ‘viewers can if two presenters don’t get along’.
“This is only my third year on This Morning, but there’s 35 years of history to live up to. Why has it taken so long? We reflect the country; our stories can be frivolous, serious or uplifting,” Dermot said The times.
‘The presenters also make the difference. If two people don’t get along, the viewers can see it.
“Alison Hammond, my co-host, and I didn’t really know each other when we started working together, but now we’re like family. I think there’s honesty in that.’
It comes as Alison, Holly and This Morning took a huge hit when the show lost its 12-year winning streak at the NTAs following the Phillip Schofield scandal.
The show has won the Daytime award for over a decade, but after the Phillip scandal, the program lost to The Repair Show.
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly claimed their 22nd NTA at the annual ceremony following a successful return to the Australian jungle with ITV1 juggernaut I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
But the public seemed to be hoping that Alison would take home the award for her presenting role on This Morning, when she left in the wake of the furore after Phillip stepped down over his affair with a younger male colleague.
The TV presenter, 48, got louder cheers than the Geordie duo and simply shrugged when she was defeated.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday’s This Morning, Holly remained very positive, simply thanking fans for their support and praising The Repair Shop.
“Thank you so much for voting for us and shortlisting us, so always thank you for your love and support,” she gushed.
Speaking of The Repair Shop host Jay Blades, Holly raved about his kindness and shared how they shared a hug after his win.
She said, “A big congratulations to The Repair Shop, well done. Jay Blades, just a special hug and lots of love to him, he ran over and gave us all a big hug which I thought was classy and beautiful, I didn’t want to let go.’
While Craig Doyle added of the occasion, “Lovely man, lovely atmosphere in that part of the room, it’s like a wonderful Christmas.”
National Television Awards 2023: ALL WINNERS
New drama
Beyond paradise
Blue lights
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Wednesday- WINNER
Reality contest
Love Island
Race around the world
SAS: Who dares, wins
The traitors – WINNER
Written documentary
Deborah James: Darmbabe in her own words
Lewis Capaldi: How I feel now – WINNER
Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction
Rob Burrow: Living with ALS
Recurring drama
Call the midwife
Happy Valley – WINNER
Stranger things
Vera
TV presenter
Alison Hammond
Ant & Dec – WINNER
Bradley Walsh
Claudia Winkleman
Martin Lewis
Factual
CLarkson’s farm
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs – WINNER
Sort your life
The Martin Lewis Money Show live
Drama performance
Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera
India Amarteifio, Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
James Norton, Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley
Judy Parfitt, Nurse Monica Joan, call the midwife
Sarah Lancashire, Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley – WINNER
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant & Dec’s Saturday night takeaway
Gogglebox – WINNER
I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here!
The masked singer
Serial drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders – WINNER
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
TV interview
Louis Theroux interviews…
Piers Morgan uncensored
The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show
The Graham Norton Show – WINNER
Serial drama performance
Charlotte Jordan, Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street
Danielle Harold, Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders – WINNER
Dominic Brunt, Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale
Maureen Lipman, Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street
quiz game show
Michael McIntyre’s wheel
Richard Osman’s House of Games
The 1% Club – WINNER
The Chase Celebrity Special
Rising star
Benjamin Chivers, Isaac, The Devil’s Hour
Bobby Brazier, Freddie Slater, EastEnders – WINNER
Channique Sterling-Brown, Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street
Lewis Cope, Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale
Day
Loose women
The chase
The Repair Shop – WINNER
This morning
Comedy
Brassic
Ghosts
Ted Lasso
Young Sheldon WINNER
Talent show
Britain has talent
Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER
The Great British Bake-Off
