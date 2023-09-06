Man United news LIVE: Club release statement following Antony allegations and share price drops as Glazers claim they have taken club off of the market

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Follow Mail Sport’s live blog for all the latest news and updates from Old Trafford on Wednesday.
United moved quickly to secure the Japan international, who scored five goals in five games at this summer’s World Cup.
Liverpool had been favorites to sign the 23-year-old, but United stepped in after failing to land North Carolina Courage’s Kerolin. United are set to return for the Brazilian striker in January, with the US club not keen on selling her until their season ends in November.
Manchester United have considered making a move for Fulham’s Joao Palhinha before securing the services of Sofyan Amrabat on loan, according to reports.
The Portugal international was widely expected to leave Craven Cottage in the summer transfer window after a blistering 2022/23 campaign for Marco Silva’s side.
Terms were agreed with Bayern Munich, with head coach Thomas Tuchel particularly keen to facilitate the transfer, and Palhinha even visited Munich ahead of a scheduled medical as negotiations between the two clubs continued.
Manchester United have broken their silence over domestic abuse allegations against Antony, with the striker under police investigation.
The 23-year-old winger was dropped from the Brazil squad on Monday night, just days after Mason Greenwood left United on loan for Getafe following a six-month club investigation.
Antony has denied claims by his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin that he attacked her while she was pregnant, damaged her breast implant, cut off her finger with a drink and threatened to throw her out of a car high speed.
Want to ask Mail Sport’s Chrs Wheeler about Manchester United? Be sure to follow our Q&A session on our live blog using the link below.
As well as Chris, his colleagues Adrian Kajumba, Lewis Steele and Matt Barlow will also answer your questions about Chelsea, Liverpool, Everton and Tottenham during the competition’s international break.
The former Northern Ireland international made a surprise return to United last week, signing a 12-month deal eight years after leaving the club.
Returning to Carrington this summer to maintain his fitness, the 35-year-old impressed Erik ten Hag in training.
Like most years, the game’s official release was preceded by the announcement of player ratings for certain teams, which often leaves a few fans confused as to how the stars of their own club will be treated.
Dele Alli and Sergio Reguilon were spotted getting into a car together in Manchester city center after going to lunch as the former Tottenham team-mates renewed their acquaintance.
Alli is back at Everton – where he has one season left on his £100,000-a-week contract – after an ill-fated season-long loan to Besiktas in 2022-23.
However, unlike Evans, Jones is not under contract with the Red Devils.
Manchester United have opened negotiations over a new long-term deal for right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Wan-Bissaka’s current deal expires next summer but there is an option to extend it for another 12 months.
Manchester United may be the most successful team in Premier League history, but there is a strong case that, as dominant as they were in the 1990s and then,
In the 2000s, they were equally bad at spending heavily in the transfer market.
Granted, there are a number of mitigating factors in defending these players. Firstly, they are playing at the club in a period of great turmoil for the most part, as the Red Devils seek to reinvent themselves with varying degrees of success following the departure of the messianic Sir Alex Ferguson…
Sofyan Amrabat’s agent has sent the midfielder an emotional message claiming the Moroccan has ‘fulfilled his dream’ by signing for Manchester United.
The 2023 summer transfer window may be a thing of the past as far as Premier League clubs are concerned, but several top stars are still on the hunt for new teams, with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey still in the pipeline. able to recruit players.
Davinson Sanchez, Tanguy Ndombele and Eric Bailly have all sealed their departures
the Premier League since the deadline, and more disgraced players are hoping to follow in search of more regular first-team football.
Mail Sport takes a look back at all the latest transfer gossip on Wednesday morning…
Fenerbahce are keen on signing Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek, who is ‘can’t wait to leave Old Trafford’, according to reports.
The midfielder has dropped down the hierarchy to Erik ten Hag’s side after the arrivals of Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat this summer.
Those close to the process add that nothing has changed.
United shares plunged 21 per cent at one point as the New York Stock Exchange reacted to the report.
Man United news LIVE: Club release statement following Antony allegations and share price drops as Glazers claim they have taken club off of the market