Gemayel visits MP Jumblatt

NNA – Kataeb Party Leader, MP Sami Gemayel, on Wednesday visited MP Taymour Jumblatt to congratulate him on his election as head of the Progressive Socialist Party.

On his visit, Gemayel was accompanied by a delegation including MPs Elias Hankash, Nadim Gemayel and Salim Sayegh.

On the PSP side, MPs Hadi Abol Hosn, Akram Shehayeb and Bilal Abdallah attended the meeting.

quot;The visit aims to congratulate MP Taymour Jumblatt and the new political council of the PSP,quot; said MP Gemayel following the meeting, expressing willingness to coordinate with the PSP in order to quot;preserve Lebanon#39;s sovereign, economic, educational, healthcare and social components, achieve a better life, and recuperate the dignity and freedom of the Lebanese people and the sovereignty of the state.quot;

