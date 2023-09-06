Geagea broaches presidential dossier with French Ambassador

NNA – quot;Lebanese Forcesquot; party leader, Samir Geagea, on Wednesday met in Maarab, with the new French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro, who came on an acquaintance visit upon assuming his new diplomatic duties in the country.nbsp;

Ambassador Margo was accompanied by the French Political and Media Attaches.nbsp;

The visit was an occasion to exchange views on various regional, international and local situations, especially the presidential file.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y