Wed. Sep 6th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Geagea broaches presidential dossier with French Ambassador

    By

    Sep 6, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – quot;Lebanese Forcesquot; party leader, Samir Geagea, on Wednesday met in Maarab, with the new French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro, who came on an acquaintance visit upon assuming his new diplomatic duties in the country.nbsp;

    Ambassador Margo was accompanied by the French Political and Media Attaches.nbsp;

    The visit was an occasion to exchange views on various regional, international and local situations, especially the presidential file.

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Air Canada apologizes for removing passengers who declined to sit in vomit-contaminated seats

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    Evelyn Ellis of Married At First Sight makes sure all eyes are on her in a glamorous plunging white dress as she poses with boyfriend Duncan James at the Nine Upfronts

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    The top 10 countries for a comfortable retirement

    Sep 6, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Air Canada apologizes for removing passengers who declined to sit in vomit-contaminated seats

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    Evelyn Ellis of Married At First Sight makes sure all eyes are on her in a glamorous plunging white dress as she poses with boyfriend Duncan James at the Nine Upfronts

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    The top 10 countries for a comfortable retirement

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    Insider Today: IPOs’ make-or-break moment

    Sep 6, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy