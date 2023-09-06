Caretaker Defense Minister broaches bilateral ties with French, Indian Ambassadors

NNA – Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, on Wednesday met at his Yarzeh office, with the Charge d#39;Affaires of the French Embassy in Lebanon, Ambassador Herveacute; Magro, who came on a protocol visit, accompanied by the French Military Attache.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on all aspects of the Lebanese-French relations.nbsp;

Ambassador Margo affirmednbsp;that French President Emmanuel Macron accordsnbsp;special importance to the Lebanese file,nbsp;stressing ldquo;Francersquo;s continued support for Lebanon and the urgent need to elect a president of the republic as soon as possible.quot;

During the meeting, discussions touched on military cooperation between Lebanon and France, especially support fornbsp;military medicine, naval capabilities, and other areas of cooperation.

Discussions also touched on the Syrian displacement dossier.

On the other hand, Caretaker Minister Sleem met with the Charge d#39;Affaires of the Indian Embassy, Ambassador Muhammad Noor Rahman Sheikh, who paid him a protocol visit.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on the bilateral relations, especially military cooperation and India#39;s effective participation within UNIFIL, as well as cooperation and coordination with the army.

Minister Sleem hailed ldquo;the role played by the Indian contingent within UNIFIL and the excellent relations it has fostered with the local community.quot; The Minister also emphasized ldquo;the depth of the historical relations between Lebanon and India.quot;

