Locals on Thailand’s Phuket Are Getting Sick of Russian Draft Dodgers

Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images

Tensions are mounting at a popular tourist destination in Thailand thanks to a massive increase in the number of Russians moving there to escape being drafted into fighting the war in Ukraine, according to a report.

Locals in the southern province of Phuket are now complaining that the Russian arrivals have created a Russian-only economy on the island, allegedly taking jobs away from locals and fueling an increase in property prices that makes life harder for renters.

Over 400,000 Russians arrived in Phuket between January and July this year, according to Al Jazeera, which is twice the number of visitors recorded before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Many have bought properties on the island, set up businesses, and acquired long stay visas in order to avoid being conscripted at home.

