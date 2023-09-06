Evelyn Ellis of Married At First Sight makes sure all eyes are on her in a glamorous plunging white dress as she poses with boyfriend Duncan James at the Nine Upfronts

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Married At First Sight star Evelyn Ellis, 27, and Duncan James, 38, were the hottest couple from last year’s season.

And Evelyn, dubbed the show’s “hottest bride ever,” made sure all eyes were on her Wednesday at the Nine Upfronts in a racy white frock.

Evelyn flaunted her sensational figure in a plunging white blazer dress, which showed a glimpse of her chest, along with a skirt with a thigh-high slit.

The star opted to wear her raven braids down and opted for a matte makeup palette for the celebrity-filled outing.

Evelyn looked amazing as she snuggled up against Duncan at the event, which was held at the Royal Hall of Industries in Sydney’s Moore Park.

MAFS’ Evelyn Ellis, 27, made sure all eyes were on her in a glamorous plunging white dress as she posed with boyfriend Duncan James, 38, at the Nine Upfronts in Sydney on Wednesday. Both pictured

Duncan chose to cover his muscular physique with a double-breasted suit jacket, which he paired with a black T-shirt and matching trousers.

He completed his look with a pair of stylish Nike sneakers.

The pair were a breakthrough in the Nine series and are a fixture of Sydney’s social scene.

In June, Evelyn spoke out about rumors she’s faking her relationship with Duncan after questions were raised by fans.

‘Yes it’s true. How can anyone fall for a man like that?’ she said with a grin before turning the camera to Duncan, who was sitting next to her on his laptop.

Evelyn flaunted her sensational figure in a plunging white blazer dress, which showed a glimpse of her chest, along with a skirt with a thigh-high slit. Pictured

The star opted to wear her raven braids down and opted for a matte makeup palette for the celebrity-filled outing. Pictured

Duncan chose to cover his muscular physique with a double-breasted suit jacket, which he paired with a black T-shirt and matching trousers. He completed his look with Nike sneakers

Asked elsewhere if she and Duncan had been intimate with each other, Evelyn sarcastically joked, “No. It’s too early for that. Come on guys. One thing at a time.’

The couple, who only confirmed they were a hot new item earlier this year, recently shared a clip of themselves lounging on Cairns beach.

Evelyn almost yanked out of her skimpy bikini top when the handsome Duncan stood over her in the lip synced clip.

“Oh, what a beautiful, sunny day,” Evelyn said.

“Oh my god, what happened to the sun,” she added in shock.

‘Easy child. I wouldn’t want you to melt,’ he muttered back.