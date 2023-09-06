Russia Attacks Crowded Market in Ukraine, Killing 16+, Including a Child

Volodymyr Zelensky Telegram via Reuters

At least 16 people were killed on Wednesday when Russian shelling hit a crowded market in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed.

The Ukrainian leader also shared a disturbing video of the moment that artillery hit the market in Kostiantynivka in the eastern Donetsk region. The sound of an incoming projectile can be heard before a large explosion erupts in the middle of a road, causing damage to surrounding buildings and prompting terrified civilians to flee for their lives.

“When someone in the world still attempts to deal with anything Russian, it means turning a blind eye to this reality,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter. “The audacity of evil. The brazenness of wickedness. Utter inhumanity.”

