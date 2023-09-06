BREAKING: Spain World Cup kiss-gate star Jenni Hermoso files a formal sexual assault complaint against FA president Luis Rubiales – and now he could face prosecution as investigation looms

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Spanish footballer Jenni Hermoso has paved the way for legal action against suspended Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales by filing a formal complaint against him for his infamous kiss at the World Cup.

Prosecutors gave the 33-year-old 15 days to charge Rubiales with sexually assaulting her by kissing her on the lips without her consent after Spain won against England at the Women’s World Cup last month. last.

The action, which Rubiales considers consensual and described as a “kiss”, sparked the Kissgate scandal which led to the father-of-three being suspended by FIFA for 90 days, a hunger strike in his church retired mother and the dismissal of team leader Jorge Vilda.

This afternoon it emerged that Jenni had lodged her complaint in person at the headquarters of the Spanish Public Prosecutor’s Office in Madrid.

Without it, state prosecutors, who are expected to ask a Spanish court in the coming days to place the 46-year-old under criminal investigation, would not have been able to prosecute Rubiales.

Jenni Hermoso (right, with ex-coach Jorge Vilda) has accused Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales of sexual assault.

The president gave Hermoso a non-consensual kiss during the trophy presentation in the Women’s World Cup final.

A judge from Spain’s Audiencia Nacional court in Madrid is said to be in charge of investigating and deciding whether Rubiales should face charges. Indeed, the kiss that caused turmoil in Spanish football happened in Australia and other Spanish courts have no power to act.

Prosecutors agreed late last month to invite Jenni Hermoso to file a formal complaint against Rubiales. The footballer said the kiss left her vulnerable and the victim of aggression.

She described it as “an impulsive, sexist, inappropriate act and without any consent on my part”.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rubiales, who apologized for grabbing his crotch during post-match celebrations in front of Spain’s Queen Letizia and her 16-year-old daughter, said in a lengthy statement last week: “The spontaneity and the happiness of this historic moment led us to carry out a mutual and consensual act, the fruit of great enthusiasm.

“At no time was there any aggression, not even the slightest discomfort, but an overflowing joy in both of us.”

Angeles Bejar, the retired hairdresser mother of Rubiales, 72, broke off her hunger strike at a church in her son’s hometown of Motril, near Granada, last Wednesday after being rushed to hospital 48 hours after the onset of his manifestation.

She said she threw it to get Jenni to “tell the truth” about the kiss. Speaking from inside the church before falling ill, she said: “I just want the truth to be told.

Protesters gathered in a demonstration on Monday to call for Rubiales’ resignation from the RFEF

The president’s mother, Angeles Bejar, went on a hunger strike to support her son, but was later taken to hospital.

“She knows my son is very honest. If she tells the truth, everything will be arranged.

Referencing the World Cup kiss that led to the so-called ‘kiss-gate’ scandal, she added: “It was an anecdote, as she said herself, and look how far that has gone. go.

“She should have a conscience and act accordingly.

“My son is very worried and asked me not to continue, to stop, but I will be here until I fall and my body can continue.”

Spain’s interim Minister for Equality, Irene Montero, responded to Jenni’s complaint by stating on X, formerly Twitter: “Jennifer Hermoso. You’re not alone. There are millions of us to be with you. She ended her message of support with a heart-shaped emoticon.