Salam meets IMF officials in Washington

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade, Amine Salam, met in Washington with the Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund in charge of the Lebanese file, Dr. Mahmoud Mohieddine, and advisors Maya Choueiry and Mira Merhe.

Talks reportedly touched on the latest developments in the Lebanese file.

Conferees stressed the dire necessity for Lebanon to enact the much0sought reforms mentioned in the staff-level agreement the country has concluded with the IMF in April 2022, warning of any delay in implementing these measures.

