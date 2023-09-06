Wed. Sep 6th, 2023

    News

    Salam meets IMF officials in Washington

    By

    Sep 6, 2023

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade, Amine Salam, met in Washington with the Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund in charge of the Lebanese file, Dr. Mahmoud Mohieddine, and advisors Maya Choueiry and Mira Merhe.

    Talks reportedly touched on the latest developments in the Lebanese file.

    Conferees stressed the dire necessity for Lebanon to enact the much0sought reforms mentioned in the staff-level agreement the country has concluded with the IMF in April 2022, warning of any delay in implementing these measures.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===========R.A.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    I was diagnosed with terminal cancer aged 20 despite being in peak physical condition – I mistook my symptoms as burnout

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    Comcast CEO pushes back timeline for Hulu share sale, touts $30 billion-plus valuation

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    4 Roman-era swords were found perfectly preserved in their scabbards in a cave. They were as sharp as if they were hidden today, scientists said.

    Sep 6, 2023

    You missed

    News

    I was diagnosed with terminal cancer aged 20 despite being in peak physical condition – I mistook my symptoms as burnout

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    Comcast CEO pushes back timeline for Hulu share sale, touts $30 billion-plus valuation

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    4 Roman-era swords were found perfectly preserved in their scabbards in a cave. They were as sharp as if they were hidden today, scientists said.

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    The secretary of the Navy said Sen. Tommy Tuberville is playing ‘Russian roulette with the very lives of our service members’ by stopping military confirmations

    Sep 6, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy