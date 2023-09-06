Megyn Kelly, Just Asking Questions: Are the Obamas Running a ‘Shadow Puppet’ Gov’t?

Newsmax

Ex-Fox News star Megyn Kelly on Tuesday night suggested a “lot of people” believe that Barack and Michelle Obama are secretly running a “shadow puppet” government while suggesting the former first lady may supplant President Joe Biden in the 2024 White House race.

Appearing on her former Fox colleague Eric Bolling’s Newsmax show, Kelly—who now hosts her own show on SiriusXM—also claimed that a Michelle Obama run would motivate Republicans because the former first lady doesn’t “like America.”

In recent days, with rumors swirling in the tabloids that “desperate Democrats” are “begging” Michelle Obama to run for president out of concerns about Biden’s age and mental fitness, conservative media has suddenly begun focusing its energy on the ex-president and his wife. (Fox News host-turned-Twitter-podcaster Tucker Carlson, for instance, has revived discredited decade-old claims about Obama’s crack-fueled gay sex parties.)

