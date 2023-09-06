Sara Bareilles Musical ‘Waitress’ taken over by Bleecker Street

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Bleecker Street has acquired the US rights to the filmed arrest of Sara Bareilles. Waitress: The musical.

The film, which had its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, was set for a 2021 Broadway musical at the Ethel Barrymore Theater. Bareilles, who wrote the score for the musical, in addition to a book by Jessie Nelson, also stars.

Waitress: The musical is scheduled for release on December 7, 2023, in collaboration with Fathom Events. This is the second collaboration between Bleecker Street, the studio behind the upcoming Meg Ryan film, What happens laterand Fathom Events, after Guy Nattiv Gouda, which was released alongside Fathom on August 23 ahead of its wider theatrical release. Bleecker Street is also behind the upcoming movies Jules with Sir Ben Kingsley and Mafia mom Starring Toni Collette and Monica Bellucci.

Fathom has previously released other filmed musicals including Bandstand, kinky boots and Disneys News items.

The film was directed by Brett Sullivan, with stage direction by Diane Paulus and Nelson as creative consultant. The catch Also playing are Eric Anderson, Charity Angél Dawson, Christopher Fitzgerald, Drew Gehling, Caitlin Houlahan, Dakin Matthews and Joe Tippett.

Michael Roiff, Barry and Fran Weissler, Bareilles, Nelson and Paul Morphos serve as producers, with Alecia Parker serving as executive producer

Based on the 2007 Adrienne Shelly film, the musical follows Bareilles as Jenna Hunterson, a waitress and pie maker, who dreams of getting out of her unsatisfying marriage. The musical originally ran on Broadway from April 2016 through January 2020 and returned from September 2021 through December of that year.