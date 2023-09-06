Inmate Who Died in Fulton County Jail Had Disturbing Injuries, Lawyer Says

YouTube/Fox5 Altanta

The family of an Atlanta inmate who died days after filing a civil rights complaint against the same jail that Donald Trump briefly found himself in last month say the 32-year-old suffered bite marks and other substantial injuries before his death.

Samuel Lawrence, 34, was found unresponsive in his Fulton County Jail cell on Aug. 16 during dinner rounds before he was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the sheriff’s office said. Lawrence had been in custody for about eight months and held on a $30,000 bond for second-degree arson.

“No man wants to bury his son,” Lawrence’s father, Frank Richardson, said during a Wednesday press conference outside the jail. “You don’t want to bury your children, no one wants to bury their children.”

