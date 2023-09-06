Wed. Sep 6th, 2023

    'The View' Assures Viewers That Whoopi Goldberg Is 'Not Dead'

    Sep 6, 2023
    'The View' Assures Viewers That Whoopi Goldberg Is 'Not Dead'

    Whoopi Goldberg may be taking a break from holding court on The View in person while she recovers from a case of COVID-19, but the Academy Award winner is “not dead,” co-host Joy Behar emphasized to fans on the show on Wednesday.

    After missing Tuesday’s season premiere, Goldberg checked in on The View on Wednesday via livestream.

    “I am not at Burning Man. I am not still in Italy. I’m not trying to change the outcome of the election. I just have COVID,” Goldberg told the audience wearily. “I’m still testing positive. I have to have a clear test before I can come back, so it might be a couple of days, but I’m really thrilled to see the beautiful new desk. I’m really thrilled to see all the beautiful women… I’m sending you all great love and can’t wait to get back to our favorite place, The View.”

