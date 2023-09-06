COVID Booster Is Coming But Here’s Why You May Not Get It

Toronto Star

A new COVID-19 booster could be available as early as next week, according to ABC, but it is unclear who will be eligible for the new shot, and whether insurance companies will cover the cost.

The latest shot is likely to be authorized in the next seven days by the Food and Drug Administration, the outlet reports, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s independent panel of advisors will meet on Sept. 12 to decide eligibility recommendations. Once the CDC director signs off, shots could become available almost immediately.

The report comes as health giant Moderna announced its latest COVID-19 booster shot is effective against the new BA.2.86 omicron subvariant. Their latest clinical trial data showed the shot produced a strong antibody response to the highly-mutated variant, the company said in a statement Wednesday, as well as two other circulating variants, EG.5, and FL.1.5.1.

