George Santos’ ex-spokeswoman says she was ‘one of the most ridiculed communications staffers on the Hill’

Naysa Woomer served as Rep. George Santos’ communications director until she resigned in May.

In a new interview, she dished on her experiences working for the scandal-plagued congressman.

She said that she was “ridiculed” in her job and opened up about the day Santos was arraigned.

Have you ever wondered what it must be like to speak on behalf of one of the most scandal-plagued members of Congress in recent memory?

In a new interview on the podcast “Press Advance with Johanna Maska,” Naysa Woomer — who served as communications director for Republican Rep. George Santos of New York until her resignation in May — opened up about her experience working for him.

Based on her recollection, it wasn’t pretty.

“I was one of the most ridiculed communications staffers on the Hill,” said Woomer, referring to Capitol Hill.

Woomer made the remark as she discussed the media’s response to news that her boss had been indicted by federal prosecutors and was headed to New York for his arraignment on May 10. Among the charges that Santos faces are wire fraud, money laundering, and theft of public funds.

Woomer said that it was her “worst day” on the job.

“This came out of left field for me, I never thought that this would occur so quickly,” she said.

Woomer says that she and Santos’ chief of staff decided to send staff home that day, only to be met by a throng of reporters in the hallway as they were leaving.

“They just followed me to the elevator,” she recounted. “It was the longest 15 seconds of my life.”

Woomer, who resigned days later, also indicated that she hopes Santos does not win re-election, reiterating her prior accusation that he’s more interested in the spotlight than in governing.

“I wanted him to talk about more than just… the Nicki Minaj bill, or whatever it was,” she said, referring to a bill Santos introduced to prevent vaccine mandates that was named after the rap artist. “Focus on things that actually impact your constituents, and less on clickbait.”

Santos, who has struggled to attract legislative allies due to his poor reputation and fabrications about his past, has continued to mount a re-election campaign. He does not have the support of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and the House could soon vote to censure him over his lies.

Santos’ office did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.

