Wed. Sep 6th, 2023

    Georgia Prosecutors Land a Significant Win in Trump Case

    A judge in Georgia on Wednesday denied motions from two co-defendants to sever their cases from one another in the sprawling racketeering prosecution against Donald Trump.

    Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee handed down the decision after more than 90 minutes of arguments from prosecutors and defense counsel. The ruling is a win for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, and means Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell will be tried together, beginning Oct. 23.

    The pair are now “hurtling forward” toward trial, McAfee said as he set new deadlines and scheduling orders.

