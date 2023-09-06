Wed. Sep 6th, 2023

    News

    Kick Off Football Season With These Awesome Streaming Deals

    By

    Sep 6, 2023 , , , , ,
    Kick Off Football Season With These Awesome Streaming Deals

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/iStock.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    Now that NFL season is here, you may be looking to score some deals to improve your streaming set-up so you can feel like you’re at every game IRL. Football fans everywhere looking to enhance their watching experience all season long can rejoice because we’ve rounded up a few of the best coupon codes and deals to save for game day below.

    Paramount+: Save 50 percent off annual plans. Available now from $2.50 a month with the code SPORTS.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Fewer drones, aerial assets: France plans reduction of military presence in Niger

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    Rhode Island rolls out RABIES vaccines to hundreds of residents amid fears they’ve been exposed to ‘100% deadly’ disease – as state sees ‘unprecedented’ bat activity

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    Inside the Boy Scouts ‘perversion files’ and who is on the list – as Netflix documentary Scout’s Honor unveils abuse cover-up and the records get fresh scrutiny

    Sep 6, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Fewer drones, aerial assets: France plans reduction of military presence in Niger

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    Rhode Island rolls out RABIES vaccines to hundreds of residents amid fears they’ve been exposed to ‘100% deadly’ disease – as state sees ‘unprecedented’ bat activity

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    Inside the Boy Scouts ‘perversion files’ and who is on the list – as Netflix documentary Scout’s Honor unveils abuse cover-up and the records get fresh scrutiny

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    WeWork says it will renegotiate nearly all of its leases – and it’s another sign that commercial real estate is in trouble

    Sep 6, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy