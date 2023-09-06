Dianne Feinstein initially said she gave her daughter ‘no permission to do anything’ before calling a reporter back to clarify that she gave her daughter power of attorney so she could focus on her job

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California.

AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Sen. Feinstein affirmed statements about her daughter’s power of attorney while speaking with The Chronicle.

But at one point during the talk, she told the newspaper that she “gave no permission to do anything.”

Feinstein has faced questions about her fitness for office since returning from a lengthy absence earlier this year.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein told a reporter that her daughter did not have permission to do anything regarding her legal affairs, only to later walk that statement back and affirm giving her daughter power of attorney.

The 90-year-old California Democrat, who had a monthslong absence from the Capitol as she battled health issues earlier this year, in recent months has also been the subject of multiple news reports that have detailed a range of issues that she has faced regarding her agility.

In August, it was reported that Sen. Dianne Feinstein had given power of attorney to her daughter, former San Francisco Superior Court judge Katherine Feinstein.

While speaking with The San Francisco Chronicle on Wednesday, the senator confirmed that she had given Katherine Feinstein power of attorney over her legal affairs, stating that the decision would give her the opportunity to continue working effectively for her constituents.

But when Sen. Feinstein initially spoke with The Chronicle, she told the publication that she “gave no permission to do anything” when questioned about Katherine Feinstein’s involvement in her legal affairs.

Then, in a phone call the same day, she returned to her earlier statements about Katherine Feinstein’s role in aiding her legal issues.

“I’ve asked my daughter to handle the case. And it’s so I can focus on what I’m doing back here in Washington,” the lawmaker told the newspaper of a legal dispute over her late husband’s estate. “It’s a difficult time for me, and so I really don’t have time for other things.”

“I’ve entrusted my daughter to handle those things that I believe she can. And she’s very smart and if it doesn’t work, we’ll change it,” she told the newspaper. “But so far, so good.”

Sen. Feinstein has filed three lawsuits over her inability to access the financial assets of Richard Blum, her late husband, who died in February 2022.

“This is all a family matter. It has nothing to do with the Senate or, frankly, anything else,” the senator told The Chronicle.

“I’ve got my hands full with committee work and intelligence work and other things,” she continued. “I’m proud of it, I work hard and try to — because we’re far away — look after the California issues like wildfire and water that are vital to our survival.”

Feinstein, who has served in the Senate since 1992, is not running for reelection in 2024.

Read the original article on Business Insider