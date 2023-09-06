Apple is reportedly spending “millions of dollars a day” training AI

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Apple invests millions of dollars a day in artificial intelligence, according to a new report of Information. The company is reportedly working on multiple AI models across various teams.

Apple’s unit that works with conversational AI is called “Fundamental Models,” according to InformationIt is reporting. It has “about 16” members, including several former Google engineers. It’s run by John Giannandrea, Apple’s head of artificial intelligence, who was hired in 2018 to help improve Siri. (Giannandrea has reportedly “expressed skepticism to colleagues about the potential utility of chatbots powered by AI language models.”)

Additional teams at Apple are also working on artificial intelligence, according to Information. A Visual Intelligence unit is developing an image generation model and another group is investigating “multimodal AI, which can recognize and produce images or videos, as well as text.”

These models could serve a variety of purposes. A chatbot is in the works that would “interact with customers using AppleCare”; another would make it easier to automate multi-step tasks with Siri.

Those who participate in its development have Information that Apple’s most advanced LLM, known internally as Ajax GPT, has been trained on “more than 200 billion parameters” and is more powerful than OpenAI’s GPT-3.5, the basis for the initial version of ChatGPT that was released last year. This model was initially created for internal use, according to previous reports of Bloomberg and remains pretty much locked up within the company.

Apple has not responded to a request for comment on this report.

