Wed. Sep 6th, 2023

    News

    Forget the Iron and Stock Up on Huckberry’s Wrinkle-Free Collection Instead

    By

    Sep 6, 2023 , , , , ,
    Forget the Iron and Stock Up on Huckberry’s Wrinkle-Free Collection Instead

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Huckberry.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    There’s no way around it—you just can’t look your best when you’re wearing wrinkled clothing. Even the sharpest shirt, the finest pants, or the coolest coat can all ruin an entire ensemble if they’re rumpled and creased. The good news is that ironing is lots of fun, it’s easy to do, and we all have plenty of free time for it. Just kidding.

    Honestly, ironing sucks—it’s hard to do correctly (without causing even more wrinkles), and it’s a time drain. Even if you have a portable steamer, these hacks don’t always do the trick in a pinch. The actual good news is that with the shirts, shorts, and coats in Huckberry’s new Wrinkle Free collection by Wills, you won’t have to touch that iron, steamer, or sketchy hack you Googled because these linen garments resist wrinkling with surprising efficacy—even when you’re traveling.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Store staff get body cameras to protect themselves

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    PICTURED: Tammi Arrington identified as Good Samaritan who pulled paralyzed Dennis Brown out of burning car after it erupted in flames in Dallas – as the pair reunite after rescue

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    Hundreds of migrants are HIDDEN behind black curtain at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport as desperate families are left sleeping on the floor for up to 10 days after being flown in from Texas

    Sep 6, 2023

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Store staff get body cameras to protect themselves

    Sep 7, 2023
    News

    PICTURED: Tammi Arrington identified as Good Samaritan who pulled paralyzed Dennis Brown out of burning car after it erupted in flames in Dallas – as the pair reunite after rescue

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    Hundreds of migrants are HIDDEN behind black curtain at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport as desperate families are left sleeping on the floor for up to 10 days after being flown in from Texas

    Sep 6, 2023
    News

    Disney Plus deal: Get 75% off your first 3 months of service with this rare discount

    Sep 6, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy